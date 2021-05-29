IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

INN stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

