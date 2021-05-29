IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $411,000 in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of eGain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 over the last 90 days. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.23 million, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

