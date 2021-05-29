IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 89,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASMB opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $159.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

