IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 656 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.