IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 356,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 339,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $13,625,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 496,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 230,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

