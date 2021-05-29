IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $38.98 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

