Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INQD traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 8,274,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,366,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Indoor Harvest
