Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INQD traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 8,274,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,366,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

