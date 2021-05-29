Industria de Diseño Textil’s (IDEXY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

