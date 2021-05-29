Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.