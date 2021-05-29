Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.45

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 18158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Inovalon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

