InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INPOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,535. InPost has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

