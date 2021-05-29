Insider Buying: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Acquires $872,237.31 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $872,237.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,505 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $379.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 89bio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.