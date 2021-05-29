Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

