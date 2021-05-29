Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases 1,278 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,278 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $17,010.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,546 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $47,161.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.

TELA Bio stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $198.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.95. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TELA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.