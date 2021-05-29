Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $4,783,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,175,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

