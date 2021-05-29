Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

