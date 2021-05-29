Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells $105,972.30 in Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $105,972.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,292 shares in the company, valued at $776,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 97,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

