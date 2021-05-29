Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells $1,328,600.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James I. Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $131.91 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

