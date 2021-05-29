Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Sells $173,759.84 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $173,759.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ITOS opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $721.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

