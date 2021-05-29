Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 32,152 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MediaAlpha stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 310,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAX. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

