Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $389,120.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

