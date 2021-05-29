Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells 5,320 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

Shares of STTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.14. 208,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

