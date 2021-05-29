Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 13,825 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $52.78 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $2,790,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

