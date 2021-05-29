Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,557. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $3,067,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

