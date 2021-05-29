Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,557. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.87.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $3,067,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
