Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells 15,823 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STKS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 168,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,136. The company has a market capitalization of $323.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

