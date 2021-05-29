Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $156,780.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,504,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Burton M. Goldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20.

Shares of TNET opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.