Insights Network Trading Down 21.1% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $1,501.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00904141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.86 or 0.09182931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,373,688 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

