Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 1,458 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ICE opened at $112.88 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

