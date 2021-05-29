International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.65) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.60.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

