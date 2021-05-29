International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the April 29th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INCC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 120,695,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,215,688. International Consolidated Companies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
International Consolidated Companies Company Profile
