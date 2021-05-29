International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the April 29th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INCC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 120,695,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,215,688. International Consolidated Companies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile

International Consolidated Companies, Inc acquires and grows businesses that provide services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients with production and delivery systems. It also offers technology and consulting services to medical cannabis growers, activists, and industry professionals; and logistical and technological services to the medical marijuana industry.

