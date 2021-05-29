inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.26 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,175. inTEST has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.11.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

