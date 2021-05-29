Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Barclays from $482.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $462.08.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $439.09 on Wednesday. Intuit has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $445.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.