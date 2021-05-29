Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $445.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Intuit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 879.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

