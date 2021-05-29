Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSML opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000.

