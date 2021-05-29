Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. 5,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,134. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

