Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 870 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

