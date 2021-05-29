Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

IPKW stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

