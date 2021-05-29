Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 62,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 8.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.