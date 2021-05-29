Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $158.74 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.90.

