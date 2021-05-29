Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Position Trimmed by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,705 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,553,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 54.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 256,882 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,057. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

