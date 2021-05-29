Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $185.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,148,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

