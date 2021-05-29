Investors Buy High Volume of NOW Call Options (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,301 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 958% compared to the average volume of 123 call options.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

