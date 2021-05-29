Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,667 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,109% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,048 put options.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

