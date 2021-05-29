Investors Buy Large Volume of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Call Options (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,440% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WS Management Lllp increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $6,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,431 shares during the period. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $14,648,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

