Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 19,551 call options on the company. This is an increase of 630% compared to the average volume of 2,678 call options.

Shares of URA opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period.

