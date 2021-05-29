Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 203.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

