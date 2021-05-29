Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IONKF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Separately, Clarus Securities assumed coverage on Ionic Brands in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

