IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 127.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after buying an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,287,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $240.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

