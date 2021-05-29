iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 265.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 615,740 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,536,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 281,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,513,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

