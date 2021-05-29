iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

UAE stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

